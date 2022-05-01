South Dakota Investment Council Takes $649,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NVS traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,956. The firm has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

