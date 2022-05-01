South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 1,290 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Textron were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $69.25. 2,110,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

