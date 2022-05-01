South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

SEE stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,389. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

