South Dakota Investment Council Has $76,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,322. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

