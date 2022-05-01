South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 343,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $546.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

