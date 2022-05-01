South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,751. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.