South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.48 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

AEO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,446. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

