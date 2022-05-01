South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.15 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,256,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,306. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

