South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Masimo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 10.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Masimo by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Masimo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 917,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,384. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.81 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $221.18.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

