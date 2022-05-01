South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 1,511,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

