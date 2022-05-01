South Dakota Investment Council Buys 68,220 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,220 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.13% of United States Steel worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $30.49. 22,683,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,720,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

