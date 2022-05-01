South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 800 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.09. 796,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,367.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

