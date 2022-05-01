South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 493 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 238.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $9.29 on Friday, reaching $242.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $223.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

