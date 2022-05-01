Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.2679 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

SKHHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

