Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,420.13

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $115,420.13 and $155,816.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.86 or 0.07351138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

