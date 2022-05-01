SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. SMC has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

