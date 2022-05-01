Smart MFG (MFG) One Day Volume Hits $76,583.00

Smart MFG (MFG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $76,583.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smart MFG has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 331,228,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

