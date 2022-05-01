Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $34.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $38.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.62 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $44.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SLHG. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

SLHG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 805,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.