Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Skycoin has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $75.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 25% against the dollar.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

