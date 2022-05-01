Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,856,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 130,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,294. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.25. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.