Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $30.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $556.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.36.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

