Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.96. 2,534,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.47.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.