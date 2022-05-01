Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 5,109,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,696. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.