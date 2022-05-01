Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in CDW by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.18. The company had a trading volume of 862,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average of $185.22. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $161.66 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.