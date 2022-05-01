Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after buying an additional 212,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AON traded down $29.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.99. 1,928,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,366. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

