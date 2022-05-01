Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 623 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2,831.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.69.

Shares of LULU traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.63. 995,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

