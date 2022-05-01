Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

BSRR opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $328.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

