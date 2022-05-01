Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.51.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.