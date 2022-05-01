Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.51.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.