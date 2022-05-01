Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 136,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.51.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

