ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

SSTI stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $333.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.