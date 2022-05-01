Short Interest in Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Grows By 66.7%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
TBAKF stock remained flat at $$1.97 during trading on Friday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Ted Baker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ted Baker (TBAKF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.