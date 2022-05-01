Short Interest in Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Grows By 66.7%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

TBAKF stock remained flat at $$1.97 during trading on Friday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

