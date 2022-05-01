Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Declines By 50.0%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of SunLink Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

SSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 22,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,557. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

SunLink Health Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

