Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Rises By 71.6%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUND traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,097. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

About Sprott Focus Trust (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

