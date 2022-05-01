Short Interest in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Increases By 55.8%

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 17,553 shares valued at $584,717. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 460,194 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,209,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $8,979,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRRA remained flat at $$54.51 during trading hours on Friday. 381,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,552. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

