Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Drops By 54.2%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCOA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 9,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

