Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Decreases By 53.8%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 246,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 219,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,838,374.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $161,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $256,139,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RWAY remained flat at $$14.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.