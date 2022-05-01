Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Expands By 77.2%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the March 31st total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $322,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock valued at $534,863. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RIBT stock remained flat at $$0.52 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 860,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,341. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

