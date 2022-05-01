Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Rises By 68.1%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OPNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,977. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.