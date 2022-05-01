Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Rises By 68.1%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OPNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
