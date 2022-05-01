Short Interest in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Increases By 56.9%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 566,783.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.08 per share, for a total transaction of 101,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 153,312 shares of company stock worth $2,300,191 in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down 0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.86. 76,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,178. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 11.53 and a 12 month high of 16.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

