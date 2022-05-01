Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Rises By 100.0%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEJHY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Meiji has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

MEJHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

