Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Grows By 48.9%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MEDGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$124.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $133.06. Medacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

