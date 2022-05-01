Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Increases By 58.4%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 205,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $235.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.