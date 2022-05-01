Short Interest in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Grows By 82.1%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,617,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 33,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

