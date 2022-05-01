Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Decreases By 41.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LNVGY stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 56,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,614. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

