Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Decreases By 50.0%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTI remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Friday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

