Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Decreases By 47.0%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBDRY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.01) to €12.60 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of IBDRY traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,569. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

