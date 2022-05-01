Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Declines By 49.4%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ITHUF remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

