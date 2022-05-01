Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Declines By 41.5%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HGBL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 31,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $39.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Heritage Global news, Director Michael Hexner purchased 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $25,186.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 87.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41,713 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

