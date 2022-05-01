Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Declines By 50.9%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QYLG traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,422. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

