Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Declines By 50.9%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLGGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QYLG traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,422. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLGGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

