Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Decreases By 48.6%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FEDU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,485. Four Seasons Education has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

